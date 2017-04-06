AAM completes acquisition of MPG

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL +2.3% ) completed the acquisition of Metaldyne Performance Group (NYSE:MPG).

"Today is a historic day where we combine the strengths of both AAM and MPG into a premier, global Tier 1 automotive supplier with broader capabilities across multiple product lines," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This transformational acquisition will allow us to maximize stakeholder value by creating a company with greater size, scale and increased business diversification that delivers efficient, powerful and innovative solutions for our customers."

David C. Dauch will remain Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Upon completion of the acquisition, MPG became a wholly-owned subsidiary of AAM.

MPG shares ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange prior to market open today and will be delisted.

