7-Eleven deal in U.S. rattles the c-store sector

Sunoco's (SUN +22.2% ) sales of 7-Eleven stores to Seven & i Holdings (OTCPK:SVNDY) has analysts scrambling to gauge potential winners and losers.

There's the added competitive pressure on convenience store chains run by Kroger (NYSE:KR), Casey's General Stores (CASY +1.8% ), Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF), Murphy USA (MUSA +2.5% ) and QuikTrip to consider if 7-Eleven continues to grow in the U.S. On the other side of the equation, RBC Capital thinks Marathon Petroleum (MPC +1.5% ) could benefit as the Sunoco deal implies a valuation of the Speedway chain of $9.6B to $11.3B. Other chains could fall into the M&A spotlight if C-store chains look to combine.

There could be more action from Seven & i down the road. "The U.S. is a market of large potential," says President Ryuicki Isaka.

