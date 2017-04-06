Tellurian's fixed-price LNG offer eyed cautiously by Japan buyers

Japanese buyers of liquefied natural gas are wary of Tellurian's (TELL -2.5% ) surprise guarantee to deliver U.S. LNG at a fixed price from 2023, not wanting to lock themselves into a price that eventually may work to their disadvantage.

TELL Chairman Charif Souki stirred things up at this week's Gastech conference in Japan by offering cargoes delivered to Japan at a flat $8/MMBtu, going against four decades of selling LNG on the basis of long-term, fixed-volume contracts linked to the price of oil.

"Fixed prices are a gamble," says the head of fuel transactions at JERA Co., a partnership of Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power and the world's biggest buyer of LNG; "everybody would probably say [$8] is cheap, but... actions based on predictions rarely work out."

Souki say he had received a strong response from buyers in Japan, which takes about a third of global LNG output, but does not identify any specific companies.

Australia's Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF, OTCPK:WOPEY) told Gastech that it also is considering sales of some of its LNG on a fixed-price basis, but does not mention a specific level.