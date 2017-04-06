Nova Lifestyle announces new facility

Nova LifeStyle (NVFY +47.1% ) reported a record number of new paying customers and student members signing up for Nova’s online and classroom-based Blockchain programs during the month of March, following on the heels of robust customer enrollment experienced in February.

The number of sign-ups in March topped 2,000, approximately doubling from the record-setting performance of 1,000 in February.

Tawny Lam, President and Interim CEO of Nova LifeStyle commented, “We continue to see strong customer and student member sign-ups for our lecture-based programs as well as on our Blockchain technology-based Nova-Mart site, with each successive month featuring growth in enrollment. This strong performance drove our decision to continue expanding our Blockchain programs, highlighted by the opening of our new Digital Assets Cultural Hall in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong."

Press Release