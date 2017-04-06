Lincoln Educational Services completes new $55M secured revolving credit facility

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC +1.1% ) completed a new $55M secured revolving credit facility with Sterling National Bank, expires in May 2020.

The new credit facility replaces an existing $45M term loan that has been repaid in full and terminated concurrently with the closing of the new credit facility.

"This new credit facility provides us with a number of advantages over our previous credit facility, chief of which is an expected reduction in interest expense by $3M a year beginning in 2018,” said Scott Shaw, President & CEO of Lincoln.

The new $55M credit facility provides Lincoln with up to $50M of revolving loans, including a $10M sublimit for letters of credit, requires that revolving loans in excess of $25M be cash collateralized dollar for dollar, and also provides Lincoln with an additional $5M non-revolving loan.

Source: Press Release