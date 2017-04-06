Bloomberg: China importing record U.S. crude volumes, more on the way

China moved past Canada to become the biggest foreign destination for U.S. crude in February, accounting for more than 8M barrels of U.S. cargoes, and Bloomberg reports that tanker movement indicates no letup in U.S. oil flooding to Asia in March.

Supertankers with the capacity to move 4M barrels are en route to Chinese ports, and another 7M barrels are being shipped to Singapore, a refueling point for vessels ultimately sailing to China, according to the report.

Even so, the shipments only mean rates are not as weak as they would have been otherwise, amid OPEC's production cuts; benchmark tanker rates fell from ~$70K/day in December to below $15K/day in March, still high enough to cover basic operating costs.

“An OPEC cut is bad news for tankers, but part of the lost volumes are to a degree being compensated for by increased distances," says an analyst. "If the U.S. export ban hadn’t been lifted, it would have put increased pressure on rates.”

