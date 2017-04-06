FDA OKs direct-to-consumer genetic tests

The FDA will allow privately held 23andMe to market its Personal Genome Genetic Health Risk (GHR) tests for 10 diseases/conditions direct to consumers, the first such approval in the U.S.

The GHR tests analyze more than 500K genetic variants from DNA isolated from a saliva sample. The group of applicable diseases includes Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, celiac disease, Gaucher and factor XI deficiency.

The agency granted approval through its de novo premarket review pathway which can be used to clear low-to-moderate risk devices that have no predicate products for comparison (e.g., the 510(k) process). The FDA has established special controls aimed at ensuring the accuracy, reliability and clinical relevance of the tests.