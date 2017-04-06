Dynagas LNG Partners maintained Buy, target raised to $19, at Stifel

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG +1.8% ) is maintained with a Buy rating but bumped to a higher target price of $19, raised by $1, at Stifel, which says it came away from a number of recent investor meetings convinced that there is no threat to DLNG's distributions, which currently yield 10.1%.

Despite a somewhat tighter coverage ratio, Stifel expects DLNG to drop down an additional vessel in coming months, which should help bridge cash flows until the startup of contracts related to the Russian Yamal LNG project.