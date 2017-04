Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares are on the move in choppy trading, down 0.5% , as co-founder Evan Williams indicates he plans to sell up to 30% of his shares.

In a blog post, Williams now says he's filed a new 10b5-1 plan to sell a "minority" of his holdings. "It actually pains me to be selling at this point, but this sale is all about personal context, not company context."

The moves would reduce his stake in the company from about 5% to just under 4%.