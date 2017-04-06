GM and CarMax talk used car prices

General Motors (GM +0.7% ) hosted a conference call for analysts earlier today.

Execs said they expect the company to generate $2B in incremental profit from "other" businesses. They also noted that about $1B in cash will be freed up from the Opel sale.

Autonomous car developments costs are running at about $150M per quarter.

Overall, GM is still positive on its ability to grow profitability and sees some macro factors working in its favor. "We're going to be in a reasonably constructive industry environment," noted CFO Chuck Stevens.

GM sees used car prices falling 7% this year and forecasts 3% deflation after 2017.

Auto retailers are trading higher today as the CarMax earnings report takes precedence over the lukewarm assessment from GM on the used car market. CarMax execs expect the used car market to hold up because the high mix of SUVs and pickups coming off of leases should help to support margins.

Sector watch: CarMax (KMX +1.3% ), Lithia Motor (LAD +2.6% ), AutoNation (AN +2.7% ), Sonic Automotive (SAH +2.7% ).

