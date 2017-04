Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) is up 19.2% in what may be a bit of a short squeeze, following an upgrade to the stock at Rodman & Renshaw.

Volume in the nanocap stock has surpassed 10 times daily average, now over 8.5M shares.

The analysts upgraded their rating to Buy from Neutral and have a price target of $3, or 105% upside from yesterday's close.

Meanwhile, some 649,000 shares are held short, or just under 24% of the float. Short shares grew from a month-ago total of about 643,000.