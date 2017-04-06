LGI Homes -5.1% on reporting home closings

LGIH -5.1% announces closing of 365 homes in March, quarterly closing of 761 in 1Q16.

The company has 69 active selling communities as on 31st March 2017.

“Although closings for the first quarter are down year over year, sales continue to be strong and demand for homeownership remains solid,” said Eric Lipar, CEO and Chairman. “Assuming that general economic conditions, including interest rates and mortgage availability, in the remainder of 2017 are similar to those in the first quarter of 2017, we believe we are on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017.”