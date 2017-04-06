Plug Power -6% after yesterday's surge; analyst warns of equity raise

Profit-taking weighs on Plug Power (PLUG -6% ) a day after shares skyrocketed 73% yesterday on what some consider a transformative pact with Amazon.

Several analysts lift their PLUG price targets well above the market, although Roth Capital considers potential negatives such as another equity capital raise given the company’s history.

In reaffirming its Neutral rating, Roth's Craig Irwin says the AMZN deal raises 2017 visibility but notes PLUG has burned more than $1B in cash to date, "is a serial capital raiser, and will almost certainly raise equity capital again."

Several other firms raises their price targets; Rodman & Renshaw reiterates its Buy rating and lifts its target to a Street-high $4, seeing the pact as a major win for PLUG as the company now has two retail giants - Wal-Mart and Amazon - as material customers, which validates PLUG’s technology and offerings.

Source: Bloomberg First Word