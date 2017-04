William Blair thinks concerns on decelerating sales at Kate Spade (KATE +0.6% ) are behind the reported delay of a Coach (COH +1.6% ) deal for the company.

Recent reads on Q1 mall traffic haven't been encouraging, adding to the worry that Kate Spade will need to adjust its full-year sales guidance, and possibly leading to a lower-than-anticipated bid from Coach.

Source: Bloomberg

Shares of Kate Spade are down 15% this week.

Previously: Kate Spade seeks more time for talks after Coach bid (April 3)