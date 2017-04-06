Teradata pays in settlement of dispute with former co-president

In a filing, Teradata (TDC +0.3% ) says it's brought a dispute tied to the departure of a former co-president to a close.

Herman Wimmer's employment was terminated as of Dec. 1, 2015, but Wimmer filed legal action alleging an invalid termination, and seeking awards worth €2.5M.

In a settlement, the two agree that Wimmer's employment now terminated March 31, 2017, and that he'll receive severance and other benefits: an annual base salary for the past year of €486,510 and a pro-rated bonus (€545,864 plus €133,790.25), as well as a severance payment of $1.06M, car and housing allowances and expatriate benefits.

For his part, Wimmer agrees to non-solicitation and non-competition covenants.