Tesla updates on Model 3, catches new review from S&P

S&P Global Ratings affirms a B- unsolicited credit rating on Tesla Motors (TSLA +1% ), citing execution risks in 2017 and lack of visibility on positive cash flow.

The agency removed Tesla from its "watch negative" list.

Tesla also posted some information on its blog about the Model 3.

"Model 3 is smaller, simpler, and will come with far fewer options than Model S, but it makes driving feel effortless and offers a good range of at least 215 miles for our starting model," reads the post.

"While Model 3 will be our newest car, it isn’t 'Version 3' or the next generation Tesla. Our higher priced premium models still include the most advanced technology and the best driving experience we have to offer."

