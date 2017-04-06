Apparel stocks shoot higher

The apparel sector is having a good day with some political headwinds easing and a round of monthly sales reports from retailers arriving better than feared.
Sales were strong for Costco, while Limited Brands showed some tight inventory management.
The latest buzz from Washington, D.C. is that momentum for an adjusted border tax has lost some steam. A development that could be important for a large swath of retail stocks.
Notable gainers include Vince Holding (VNCE +5.6%), G-III Apparal (GIII +3.6%), Under Armour (UAA +3.3%), Sequential Brands Group (SQBG +3.6%), Lululemon (LULU +2.8%), Iconix Brand Group (ICON +3.1%), Caleres (CAL +2.4%), Ralph Lauren (RL +2.4%), Hanesbrands (HBI +2.2%), Kohl's (KSS +6.7%), J.C. Penney (JCP +6.3%) and Nordstrom (JWN +3.9%).