Used-car worries subside for a day; Ally, Santander Consumer rally

A strong quarterly report from CarMax, including "just" a 1.6% decline in ASPs for used vehicles, and management optimism, has - for a day at least - chilled sizable jitters about the industry.

CarMax is leading the auto dealers higher, but also on the move are those who hold the paper on those cars: Ally Financial (ALLY +2.3% ), Santander Consumer (SC +1.4% ), Credit Acceptance (CACC +1.6% ), Consumer Portfolio (CPSS +7.3% ). More diversified, but still heavily into auto lending is Capital One (COF +0.2% ).