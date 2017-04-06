Boeing maintained Buy at Gabelli as Iran deals too big to block

Boeing (BA +0.4% ) is reiterated with a Buy rating at Gabelli in the wake of its agreement to sell 30 737MAX planes to Iran, with the option for an additional 30, in a deal that would be worth $6.7B in total.

The firm believes Boeing’s strategy is to continue to sign agreements with Iranian airlines to make the aggregate transactions too large for the Trump administration to block; the firm notes the latest aerospace sale creates or sustains ~18K jobs in the U.S., according to the Commerce Department.

Gabelli's note may be offsetting BA's disappointing Q1 deliveries data, as 169 jetliners delivered fell short of the 176 in the year-ago period; deliveries of the single-aisle 737 fell to 113 from 121 a year ago, the twin-aisle 777 slipped to 21 from 23, and the 787 Dreamliner rose to 32 from 30.