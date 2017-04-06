IZEA reports FQ1 bookings of $7.8M

IZEA (IZEA -2.9% ) reported bookings of $7.8M (+5% Y/Y) for FQ1.

The company expects FY17 revenue in the range of $32 - $33M vs. a consensus of $32.68M and $27.3M in 2016.

The company expects GM to be in the range of 47% - 48% vs. 48% in 2016.

The Company will release FQ1 financial results on May 10, 2017.

“We continue to see a pattern of increasing average deal size with our clients, particularly when dealing brand direct,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “In Q1, our managed services average deal size was 11% greater than our annual average in 2016. This ongoing march towards brand direct relationships and larger commitments is positive, but does impact the length of time it takes to get through contracting. We were effected by some contracting delays in Q1, but these bookings should be realized in early Q2 and our outlook for 2017 remains strong and intact.”