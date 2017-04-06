Barclays positive on Nike

Barclays thinks that innovation at Nike (NKE +0.4% ) is percolating along very nicely.

The HyperAdapt 1.0 and Air VaporMax are both performing well, according to the analyst team.

The company is also improving its speed to market with new products.

"We believe that consumers desire freshness and newness in today’s environment as information flows are accelerating. NKE’s efforts to double speed (LunarCharge went from design to market in weeks) should only serve as an incremental competitive advantage in this regard," reads the analyst note.

As far as sales, Nike had nine of the top ten best-selling shoes in the U.S. by dollar volume last year, but failed to secure the top spot which went to Adidas for the first time in a decade.