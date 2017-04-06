Activist investor: REIT discounts can't persist

Attending NYU's REITs conference, Land & Buildings' Jonathan Litt sounds like he's looking for more targets, saying REITs rarely get to this level of discount to asset value.

Also holding court at the conference, Blackstone's Jonathan Gray acknowledges the headwinds for retail landlords, but says one favorite trade of late - shorting CMBS - is overdone.

Source: Bloomberg

