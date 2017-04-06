Ruby Tuesday names new CEO

Alongside FQ3 results, Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) announces Jim Hyatt as its next CEO and board member, effective immediately. Interim CEO Lane Cardwell will remain on the board. Hyatt will lead the company as the board continues its strategic review, which could include a sale.

He was most recently CEO of Church's Chicken for more than five years ending last November. Prior to that, he lead Cosi for four years.

Turning to FQ3 results, same-restaurant sales were lower by 4% Y/Y.

