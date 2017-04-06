Stocks cling to gains following afternoon slide

Stocks closed higher but well off early gains, as investors were unsettled by comments from Pres. Trump and Sec. of State Tillerson on crises involving Syria and North Korea.

Investors already were a bit anxious leading up to Trump's two-day meeting with Chinese Pres. Xi, and the comments added to bearish sentiment.

"If Trump decides to play hardball and maintains his harsh rhetoric on China, then risk aversion may intensify consequently sending investor's rushing towards safe-haven assets," Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM, tells CNBC.

The energy sector (+0.8%) topped today's leaderboard as U.S. crude oil closed 1.1% higher at $51.71/bbl, marking its seventh advance in eight sessions.

The consumer discretionary group (+0.4%) showed some strength, as several retailers reported better than expected same-store sales for March.

Telecom services (-1.6%) closed at the bottom of the 11 S&P sectors.

Treasury prices settled just below their unchanged marks, with the benchmark 10-year yield ending a basis point higher at 2.34%.