WPP's Sorrell: AOL, Snap can make digital-ad inroads against Facebook, Google

Google (GOOG -0.4% , GOOGL -0.5% ) and Facebook (FB -0.5% ) are the 500-pound gorillas of the digital ad space, but other companies are getting a look, says Sir Martin Sorrell, chief of advertising giant WPP (WPPGY -1.1% ).

That means a possible dent from ad-tech platforms at AOL (soon alongside Yahoo; VZ), Snap (SNAP -0.6% ) and even Amazon.com (AMZN -1.2% ) -- which he notes has an ad platform valued at $350B.

"What our clients want and what our agencies want is more competition of the space, anything that gives more competition to the duopoly of Facebook and Google," he tells CNBC.