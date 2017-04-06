Airbus reports pickup in orders for A320 jet

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) took a net 20 new jet orders in March to end Q1 well behind rival Boeing (NYSE:BA), including 18 for its A320 single-aisle jet even as it nears the end of its production as Airbus switches to the upgraded A320neo.

Airbus says the order tally for the A320neo fell by 8 units in March, hardly enough to dent a backlog of 3,500-plus orders.

Airbus delivered 12 A320neos for the second month in a row to bring the YTD total to 26, but deliveries remain behind schedule due mainly to technical and production problems at engine supplier Pratt & Whitney.

For Q1, Airbus delivered a total of 136 jets compared with Boeing's 169.