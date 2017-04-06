NQ Mobile -9.1% amid swing to loss in fiscal Q4

NQ Mobile (NQ +2% ) has slipped 9.1% in after-hours trade following Q4 earnings that showed the company swinging to a loss .

Revenues fell 25.7% on a headline basis; excluding now-divested NationSky from the comparable period, they were up 4%.

Cost of revenues fell 24.2% to $79.5M (excluding NationSky, they were up 7.3%, on higher revenue sharing costs and user acquisition costs). Gross profit fell 32.7% to $15.2M; meanwhile, net loss (non-GAAP) was $3.4M, vs. year-ago income of $42.5M.

Average monthly active user accounts were 146M as of Dec. 31.

Revenue by segment: Mobile value-added services, $53.6M (up 4.4%); Advertising services, $27.3M (up 24.1%); Enterprise mobility, $13.6M (down 73.4%).

It will discuss guidance in its conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

Press Release