YouTube sets new ad requirement to fight content stealing

Already in the spotlight due to ads appearing next to inappropriate content, YouTube (GOOG -0.4% , GOOGL -0.5% ) is taking steps against content stealing on its platform with a move to only place ads on videos from partner-program participants once their channels reach 10,000 lifetime views

Previous revenue on videos from sub-10,000-view channels won't be affected, but from here channels will need to cross that threshold (chosen for "minimal impact" on new creators) before they get reviewed to see if they qualify for ad placements.

It's also adding a review process for applicants to its YouTube Partner Program, which allows for multiple monetization methods for YouTube creators.

YouTube blog entry