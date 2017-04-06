Qualcomm: First 5G smartphones by mid-2019

The first smartphones featuring 5G technology are likely headed for the market in just over two years, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) says.

When they appear, they'll likely feature dual connectivity with an always-on connection to 4G LTE networks as well.

"We are targeting for 5G NR (New Radio) smartphones by the middle of 2019," Qualcomm's Sherif Hanna tells Light Reading.

Deep in the middle of testing, Qualcomm expects to start supplying phone makers with its 5G modem technology (its Snapdragon X50) in the second half of this year, with device testing to come next year. That modem supports MIMO antenna setups and adaptive beamforming and beam tracking.

The 4G connection will keep a user online even if the high-band millimeter-wave signal drops, and it will differ from current connection-switching from 4G to 3G in case of fallback needs.