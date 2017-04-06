Reuters: ConocoPhillips cuts April oil sands output 40%, Nexen cuts 48%

Two Alberta oil sands producers have cut production at their facilities due to a shortage of synthetic crude following last month's fire at the Syncrude plant that forced an April production cut to zero.

As a result, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) reduced output at its 140K bbl/day Surmont project, a joint venture with Total (NYSE:TOT), by 40%, and Cnooc's (NYSE:CEO) Nexen subsidiary has cut production from its Long Lake oil sands project this month by 48%, Reuters reports.

COP earlier this week confirmed that the Syncrude outage affected Surmont production but has not discussed the size of any reduction.

Syncrude, a joint venture majority-owned by Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), is expected to return to operations in early May but will be running at reduced rates that month, according to the report.