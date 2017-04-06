Reuters: U.S., Japan in talks to keep China from acquiring Westinghouse

The Trump administration and the Japanese government are in talks to ensure that the bankruptcy of Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF) Westinghouse Electric unit does not lead to U.S. technology secrets and infrastructure falling into Chinese hands, Reuters reports, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

Westinghouse's bankruptcy is likely to lead to the eventual sale of its nuclear business, and Chinese interests are seen as possible suitors, although Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) is considered the most likely potential buyer.

"There are ways that are being looked at, both formally and informally, to make sure there is no threat to critical infrastructure," the official says, according to the report.