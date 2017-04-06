Bloomberg: Rosneft prepaying ~$1B for Kurdistan oil

Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF) has committed to pay ~$1B in advance for crude oil from Iraqi Kurdistan, Bloomberg reports; after the Russian group had said its trading arm would buy Kurdish oil from now until 2019 but without specifying how much crude it would take.

The Kurdish Regional Government is selling oil in advance to help finance government spending, including the military campaign against ISIS; for Rosneft, the deal brings a guaranteed flow of crude into its expanding trading business and is another example of its expansion into the Middle East following deals in Libya and Egypt.

Under the deal with the KRG, Rosneft reportedly will receive its first 600K-barrel cargo this week at Trieste, Italy, from where the crude will be transported by pipeline to its minority-owned refineries in Germany for processing.