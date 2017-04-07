Nomad Foods announces launch of refinancing of existing term loans and potential refinancing of senior secured notes

Nomad Foods Limited announces the launch refinancing of its existing credit facility with two tranches of €500M and approximately $510M seven year term loans.

The company also expects to extend out the maturity of its existing €80M revolving credit facility by up to six years.

Net proceeds of any consummated Financing will be used to refinance in full its existing outstanding euro and sterling denominated term loans and existing floating rate senior secured notes issued by Nomad Foods BondCo Plc (formerly Iglo Foods BondCo Plc) due 2020.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and UBS have been mandated to lead any Financing.

Source: Press Release