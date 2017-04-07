Medivir's remetinostat shows positive effect in mid-stage lymphoma study

Results from a 60-subject Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Medivir AB's (OTC:MVRBY) topical skin-directed histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, remetinostat, for the treatment of patients with early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) showed a treatment benefit.

Participants were randomized to receive either 0.5% remetinostat twice daily, 1.0% remetinostat once daily or 1.0% remetinostat twice daily for 6 - 12 months. The primary endpoint was the proportion of complete/partial responders as measured by a scale called CAILS.

Subjects in the 1.0% twice daily arm had the highest response rate of 40% (n=8/20), including one complete response. The response rates in the 0.5% twice daily and 1.0% once daily arms were 25% (n=5/20) and 20% (4/20), respectively, with no complete responses.

Across all arms, remetinostat was well-tolerated with no signs of systemic adverse effects.

The company plans to meet with regulators to discuss the data and the protocol for a Phase 3 study. The results will be submitted for presentation at a scientific meeting in H2.