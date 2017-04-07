FDA rejects Merck's applications to include cardiovascular outcomes data to Januvia/Janumet labels; shares slip 2% premarket

Merck (NYSE:MRK) is down 2% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement that it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its supplemental New Drug Applications seeking to add cardiovascular outcomes data from the TECOS study to the labels of JANUVIA (sitagliptin), JANUMET (sitagliptin and metformin HCl) and JANUMET XR (sitagliptin and metformin HCl extended-release).

Results from TECOS showed JANUVIA to be non-inferior to placebo in cardiovascular risk.

The company says it is reviewing the letter and will discuss next step with the agency.

