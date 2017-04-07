Ford to bring Ranger model to China

Ford (NYSE:F) says it will offer a mid-size Ranger pickup truck in China next year as it looks to stoke demand for the segment.

The company plans to import the Rangers into China under a new government pilot program that relaxes some restrictions on pickup truck usage in urban areas.

Ford CEO Mark Fields is in China to promote the product introduction. "We see a significant white-space opportunity with Chinese buyers increasingly looking for more capable, more refined and more stylish pickups," he says.

