FDA approves increased patient cases and sites for Recell in life-threatening injuries

Avita Medical (OTCQX:AVMXF) announces that the FDA has approved a further increase in the number of patients who can be treated in the U.S. with the ReCell regenerative medical device under a compassionate use protocol.

FDA now allows treatment of up to 68 patients who have insufficient healthy skin for skin grafting treatment of their injury at 18 U.S. burns centers.

Avita looks forward to seek a Pre-Market Approval for its ReCell device and clinical trials involving seven leading U.S. burns centers. Submission of its clinical and non-clinical data package is expected in mid-2017, with FDA approval in Q2 2018.