Iron ore plunges overnight, entering bear market

Iron ore enters a bear market after declining more than 20% from a Feb. 21 peak, and has now erased all of this year’s gains, amid concerns over rising supplies from mines across the globe and an expectation of tighter credit conditions in China.

China’s steelmakers also suffered a setback this week as the European Union hit producers with five-year tariffs on hot-rolled coil after an anti-dumping probe, which analysts say could accelerate cutbacks in local production.

Ore with 62% content in Qingdao fell 6.8% to $75.45/dry ton, and futures in Dalian plunged 6.2% to the lowest close in five months.

Australia's Department of Industry forecasts ore may slump to $55/metric ton in Q4, as “growing supply, primarily from Australia and Brazil, is expected to steadily outpace demand growth over the rest of 2017."

