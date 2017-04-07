J&J's Janssen inks drug discovery deal with Japan's PeptiDream valued as high as $1.1B

Tokyo-based PeptiDream enters into a multi-target discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:JNJ) that will leverage PeptiDream's proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System technology to identify certain peptides against multiple metabolic and cardiovascular targets selected by Janssen and optimize the molecules into therapeutic peptides or small molecule products.

Janssen will have the right the develop and commercialize all compounds identified under the partnership. It will also have an option to peptide-drug conjugate use and applications.

Under the terms of the agreement, PeptiDream will received an upfront payment, research funding and milestones potentially valued at up to $1.1B. It will also be eligible for royalties on net sales of all commercialized products.