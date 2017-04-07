AbbVie's elagolix reduces heavy menstrual bleeding in mid-stage uterine fibroid study; shares ahead 2% premarket

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is up 2% premarket, albeit on only 201 shares, following its announcement of positive results from a 567-subject Phase 2b clinical trial assessing elagolix, alone or with add-back therapy (estradiol/norethindrone acetate), in women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The data were presented at the 3rd Congress of the Society of Endometriosis and Uterine Disorders in Singapore.

The study met its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in heavy menstrual bleeding compared to placebo (p<0.001) as determined by the change from baseline to month 6 in menstrual blood loss using a standard measure called the alkaline hematin method.

The most common adverse events were hot flush, headache and insomnia. Add-back therapy reduced the incidence of hot flushes in a dose-dependent manner. Reduction in bone mineral density associated with elagolix alone was mitigated with the addition of add-back therapy, with only slight effects on efficacy.

Elagolix, now in Phase 3 development, is an orally administered inhibitor of gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptors in the pituitary gland. It is being investigated in disorders mediated by sex hormones, such as uterine fibroids and endometriosis. AbbVie licensed it from Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in 2010.

