Telsey expects Wal-Mart to dominate

Shares of Wal-Mart are on watch after Telsey Advisory Group upgrades the retailer to Outperform from Market Perform

The firm thinks the large investment by Wal-Mart in technology is starting to pay off and expects other SG&A expenses to start leveling off. Wal-Mart is also seen picking up more market share in grocery as it dominates on prices. The Telsey upgrade looks beyond Q1, which could be a disappointment for Wal-Mart due to the delay in tax refunds.

Telsey lifts its price target on the Bentonville retail machine to $82 - off an estimate for FY17 EPS of $4.40 (18.6 PE) and FY18 EPS of $4.69 (17.5 PE).