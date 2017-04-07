Coking coal prices soar to nearly $300/ton on disrupted Australian supply

Coking coal prices have skyrocketed 86% this week and 34% on Friday alone to $283.10/metric ton after damage from Cyclone Debbie has put supply at risk, forcing big buyers such as China and Japan to scour the world for alternative supplies.

Landslides caused by the storm have halted operations on the busiest rail line connecting coking coal mines in Queensland to ports, and rail operator Aurizon reiterates its outlook for a five-week repair schedule for the major Goonyella line.

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), Yancoal (YZC, OTC:YACAF) and Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) all have declared force majeure; Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says its Hail Creek mine has reopened but declines to say if it has declared force majeure.

The disruption in the world’s biggest exporter of metallurgical coal hit as miners negotiate supply contracts with Japan’s steelmakers, which are reeling after prices surged amid China's effort to reduce production.