Kura oncology doses first patient in phase 1 trial of KO-947

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) announces that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1 clinical trial of KO-947, a selective small molecule inhibitor of extracellular-signal-regulated kinases 1 and 2 (ERK1/2).

The Phase 1 trial of KO-947 is designed to determine the maximum tolerated dose in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic, relapsed and/or refractory, non-hematological malignancies. The trial design includes a dose escalation, maximum–tolerated dose expansion and one or more tumor-specific extension cohorts.

Currently, two tumor-specific cohorts, non-small cell lung cancer with mutations in RAS or BRAF and squamous cell carcinomas, have been identified as potential extension cohorts.