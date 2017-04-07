Defense stocks gain after U.S. missile strike in Syria

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) trade higher following the U.S. air strike in Syria.

While Raytheon is the maker of the Tomahawk missiles used in the operation, Lockheed and Boeing both sell missiles of their own to the Department of Defense.

LTM +1.46% premarket to $271.00. BA +1.01% to $178.88. Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) are also both up about 0.6% in premarket action with broad stock market futures tilting lower.

Previously: Raytheon bid up after Syria missile strike (April 7)