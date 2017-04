The economy added just 98K jobs in March, the weakest gain in nearly one year and shy of estimates for 180K. The unemployment rate did fall to 4.5%, but for now traders are focused on jobs number, sending the 10-year Treasury yield to a new low for the year of 2.29%.

The XLF is lower by 0.9% premarket. Others down roughly 1% : BAC, GS, AIG, MET, JPM, C, MS, WFC

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, UYG, VFH, IYF, BTO, IYG, FNCL, SEF, FXO, RYF, FINU, RWW, XLFS, FINZ, JHMF, FAZZ, FNCF