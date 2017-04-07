Aurinia's truncated late-stage development plan for voclosporin propels shares 6% premarket

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) is up 6% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement that it plans to conduct only one Phase 3 clinical trial (instead of the usual two identical studies) to support marketing applications in the U.S., EU and Japan seeking approval of voclosporin to treat lupus nephritis.

Based on discussions with regulators, the company believes that data from the Phase 3 study, called AURORA, and the recently completed Phase 2b study, AURA-LV, should be sufficient to support the filings in all three jurisdictions.

AURORA is a 52-week double-blind study that will compare voclosporin to mycophenolate mofetil (Roche's CellCept) and placebo.

