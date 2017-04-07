New INOpulse data underwhelms investors; shares down 18% premarket
Apr. 07, 2017 9:24 AM ETBellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH)BLPHBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Nano cap Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) slumps 18% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of new clinical data on INOpulse in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. The results were presented at the 37th Annual Meeting of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation in San Diego, CA.
- Results from the investigator-led study showed significant increases in cardiovascular measures with exercise with a "trend toward improvement" when subjects were at rest.
- INOpulse is a drug-device combination system that delivers pulsed doses of nitric oxide. It is portable, suitable for at-home use and automatically adjusts to the patient's breathing patterns to deliver consistent dosing.