Silicon Motion +4% as preliminary Q1 numbers coming in high

NAND controller maker Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) is up 4% premarket after releasing preliminary Q1 numbers that point to revenue in the upper half of its guidance range from late January ($121M-$128M), and that it expects non-GAAP gross margin on the high end of guidance for 48-50%.

Capital IQ consensus is for the company to draw $124.8M in revenues for the quarter, with a gross margin of 49.2% and EBITDA of $29.5M. It's forecast to log GAAP EPS of $0.55 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.67.

It's set to release full first-quarter results after the close April 27, with a conference call to follow the next day at 8 a.m. ET.