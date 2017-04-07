Stocks futures slip after disappointing jobs report

Stock futures tilt slightly lower after disappointing U.S. jobs data showed only 98K non-farm payrolls were added in March, far below the revised 219K added in February and economists' expectation of 180K; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all -0.1% .

Futures initially tumbled after the U.S. missile strike on Syria but had recovered leading up to the jobs announcement.

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% but Germany's DAX -0.3% and France's CAC -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.2% .

Treasury prices jumped to new highs after the jobs report, but the 10-year note has returned to its earlier level, leaving the benchmark yield down 4 bps at 2.30%.

U.S. crude oil, which jumped following the missile strike in Syria, have pared gains after the jobs report, now +0.1% at $51.76/bbl.

In corporate news, defense names such as Raytheon, Boeing and Lockheed are higher in response to the U.S. military action.

Still ahead: wholesale inventories, consumer credit