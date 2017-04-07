Tennant Company announces offering of its unsecured senior notes due 2025

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) intends to offer $300M in aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2025.

The Senior Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Tennant Coatings, Inc., and Tennant Sales and Service Company, both subsidiaries of Tennant.

Net proceeds, together with borrowings under new senior secured credit facilities will be utilised to refinance a term loan that was borrowed by Tennant as part of the financing for its acquisition of IP Cleaning S.p.A. and to pay related fees and expenses.

Press Release